Afghans sit next to food aid distributed by a charity in Kandahar on March 28. Photo: AFP
United Nations
UN food chief urges China to ‘step up now’ and give millions to avert global starvation

  • World Food Programme’s David Beasley said the agency is struggling to raise about US$23 billion it needs this year to help an estimated 350 million starving people
  • He applauded China for its success in substantially reducing hunger at home, but lamented that it gave WFP just US$11 million last year

Associated Press

Updated: 1:35pm, 1 Apr, 2023

