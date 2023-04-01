The body of a missing toddler was found inside an alligator’s mouth at a lake in Florida. File photo: USA TODAY Sports
Body of missing Florida toddler found in alligator’s jaws after search
- Two-year-old Taylen Mosley was subject of a frantic search after his mother was found murdered in their flat earlier this week
- Police also charged Mosley’s father with murder in the killing of his wife, but declined to reveal if the reptile played any role in the boy’s death
