Destroyed buildings following the tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: via Reuters
Deadly US storm kills at least 10, whips up tornadoes across South, Midwest
- The hardest hit areas from Friday’s deadly spring storm, which is moving east and could hit New York City, are in Arkansas, Tennessee, Iowa and Illinois
- At least 10 people were killed, hundreds of thousands of people left without electricity while travel hubs in Atlanta, Chicago saw thousands of cancelled flights
