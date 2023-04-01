Destroyed buildings following the tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: via Reuters
Deadly US storm kills at least 10, whips up tornadoes across South, Midwest

  • The hardest hit areas from Friday’s deadly spring storm, which is moving east and could hit New York City, are in Arkansas, Tennessee, Iowa and Illinois
  • At least 10 people were killed, hundreds of thousands of people left without electricity while travel hubs in Atlanta, Chicago saw thousands of cancelled flights

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:32pm, 1 Apr, 2023

