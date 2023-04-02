Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson says he’s running for president in 2024, offering himself as an alternative for Republicans ready to turn the party away from Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Former Arkansas governor and Trump critic Asa Hutchinson is running for president
- Hutchinson is offering himself as an alternative to Donald Trump whose presidential nomination he calls the ‘worst scenario’ for Republicans
- He is known more for talking policy than for fiery speeches, and instead of picking fights on Twitter, he tweets out Bible verses on Sunday mornings
