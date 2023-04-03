Journalist Evan Gershkovich was the topic of discussion in a phone call between Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov. Photo: AFP
Blinken urges ‘immediate release’ of US journalist in call with Russia’s Lavrov who scorns ‘hype’
- ‘Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist’, the US State Department said
- Foreign Minister Lavrov said it was unacceptable for Washington to politicise the case of reporter Evan Gershkovich, and that ‘a court will determine his fate’
