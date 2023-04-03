Musk tweeted on Sunday that the Times’ check mark would be removed. He later posted disparaging remarks about the newspaper, which has reported aggressively on him and his companies. Photo: AFP
Twitter strips Elon Musk-despised New York Times of verification tick
- Musk, who owns Twitter, set a deadline of Saturday for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose the ticks on their profiles
- The newspaper, which has aggressively reported on Musk and his companies, said that it would not pay for verification of its institutional accounts
