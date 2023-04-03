Marjorie Taylor Greene pictured outside the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: AFP
Republican lawmaker accuses Democrats of ‘grooming children’ on national US TV

  • Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene claimed in an interview aired on Sunday that she would ‘definitely’ call the Democrats a party of paedophiles
  • The 14-minute CBS segment was the subject of controversy before its broadcast, with critics questioning whether Greene should be given such a platform

Tribune News Service

Updated: 11:45am, 3 Apr, 2023

