US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files US$40 million lawsuit against school officials
- Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot in the hand and chest by the boy who used his mother’s gun that was secured on a wardrobe shelf and had a lock on
- She seeks damages from school officials for their gross negligence in allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun
The shooting rattled the military shipbuilding community and sent shock waves around the country, with many wondering how a child so young could get access to a gun and shoot his teacher. Photo: via AP