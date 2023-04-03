Workers with the New York Police Department set up barricades outside the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Workers with the New York Police Department set up barricades outside the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

New York City braces for protests as Trump set to arrive after historic indictment

  • Security tightens in Manhattan ahead of Trump’s trip to New York City for Tuesday’s arraignment over hush money paid to a porn star before 2016 election
  • Protests are expected around Trump Tower, the Manhattan Criminal Court building downtown, and some other courtrooms, and police vow to be prepared

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:47pm, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers with the New York Police Department set up barricades outside the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Workers with the New York Police Department set up barricades outside the offices of the Manhattan District Attorney. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE