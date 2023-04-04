A US Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the central continental United States on February 3. Photo: US Air Force via Reuters
Chinese balloon was able to send intel on US military sites to Beijing, report says
- The aircraft made multiple passes over some sites before it was shot down, and was able to transmit information in real time, officials said
- The intelligence collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel
