Donald Trump waves as he prepares to board his private plane at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Monday. Photo: Miami Herald via AP
Donald Trump arrives in New York to surrender to charges
- He is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the 1st US president ever to be criminally indicted
- New York Mayor Eric Adams warns ‘rabble rousers’ against violent protests, amid tight security precautions in preparation for Trump’s court appearance
