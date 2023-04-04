(From left) Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch celebrate on stage as they are announced as the crew members of Nasa’s Artemis II mission in Houston on Monday. Photo: AP
Nasa reveals crew for 2024 flight around the moon

  • The Artemis II mission is a prelude to returning humans to the lunar surface for the first time in a half-century
  • US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch will be joined by Canadian Jeremy Hansen

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:33am, 4 Apr, 2023

