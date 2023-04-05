Elon Musk has previously shown support for dogecoin, a highly volatile cryptocurrency initially created as a joke. Photo illustration: Reuters
Cryptocurrency surges as Elon Musk changes Twitter logo to ‘meme dog’
- The switch from the online platform’s usual bluebird to a Shiba Inu nicknamed ‘Doge’ caused the associated dogecoin’s price to jump more than 25 per cent
- Musk’s embrace of the digital token in the past has landed him in legal trouble, including a current US$258 billion lawsuit brought by an investor
