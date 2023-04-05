Rupert Murdoch arrives to watch the US Open Men’s Singles final match in New York in September 2017. Photo: AFP
Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement 2 weeks after announcement
- The wedding, originally planned for this summer, would have marked the 92-year-old media tycoon’s 5th marriage
- A person close to Murdoch says he had grown uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views
