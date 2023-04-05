Former US president Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
What’s next legally for Donald Trump after being charged in New York hush money case?
- Any potential trial could be more than a year away after Trump, who seeks a return to the White House, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges
- Experts say if elected, Trump would not hold the power to pardon himself of state charges – pushing the case into uncharted legal waters
Former US president Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4. Photo: Getty Images via AFP