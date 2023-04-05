A pre-school in Brazil where a 25-year-old man attacked children, killing several and injuring others. Photo: Reuters
4 children killed in attack on Brazil nursery school – ‘monstrosity’, President Lula says
- A government source confirmed the victims were 3 boys and 1 girl aged from 5 to 7 years old
- The man also wounded 4 victims at the pre-school in Blumenau City, before giving himself up
