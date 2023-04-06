Former US vice-president Mike Pence speaks at the National Review Ideas Summit in Washington on Friday. Photo:AP
Mike Pence won’t fight order to testify to Trump January 6 grand jury
- The former US vice-president will not appeal against the ruling, and will comply with the subpoena from the special counsel investigating Trump
- Pence had previously said it was up to Trump’s camp to decide if they would appeal over the judge’s order for his former VP to appear before the panel
