Lawyer Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York in September 2004. Photo: AP
Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Donald Trump case, pushing back on indictment
- Mark Pomerantz had been leading a criminal investigation into the ex-president before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe
- The move is the latest escalation by Republicans as they probe District Attorney Alvin Bragg, days after Trump was charged in a 34-count felony indictment
