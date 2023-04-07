A baby is handed over to the US army over the perimeter wall of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021. Photo: Omar Haidari via Reuters
Biden team’s review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Donald Trump
- The US president’s choices for ending America’s longest war were ‘severely constrained’ by his predecessor’s decisions, the White House says
- The report also faults overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army’s willingness to fight
A baby is handed over to the US army over the perimeter wall of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021. Photo: Omar Haidari via Reuters