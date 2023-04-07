US Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington in October. Photo: TNS
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas received lavish trips from billionaire Republican, report says
- The travel and gifts, possibly worth up to half a million dollars, included a yacht adventure in New Zealand and a private flight to Indonesia
- Tycoon Harlan Crow says he and Thomas didn’t discuss cases, and the gifts were ‘no different from the hospitality’ he’d extended to ‘many other dear friends’
