Viktor Bout sends a telegram in Moscow on Friday to former US president Donald Trump, who is facing criminal charges related to hush money payments. Photo: AFP
Viktor Bout sends a telegram in Moscow on Friday to former US president Donald Trump, who is facing criminal charges related to hush money payments. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout urges Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia

  • The so-called ‘Merchant of Death’, who was freed from a US jail last year, told the ex-US president to flee as his life was ‘in peril’
  • A long-time Trump admirer, Bout said he would find a safe haven in Russia from which he could ‘lead the fight for the American people’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:10am, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Viktor Bout sends a telegram in Moscow on Friday to former US president Donald Trump, who is facing criminal charges related to hush money payments. Photo: AFP
Viktor Bout sends a telegram in Moscow on Friday to former US president Donald Trump, who is facing criminal charges related to hush money payments. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE