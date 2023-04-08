Layla Silvernail, 16, was found by the side of the road by law enforcement officers on March 30 and later died in hospital of a gunshot wound. Photo: GoFundMe
Layla Silvernail, 16, was found by the side of the road by law enforcement officers on March 30 and later died in hospital of a gunshot wound. Photo: GoFundMe
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

12-year-old and teen charged in Florida triple killing

  • The victims, also teenagers, were found along a roadside and in the boot of a partially submerged vehicle
  • Police are seeking another teenager in connection with the case

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:51am, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Layla Silvernail, 16, was found by the side of the road by law enforcement officers on March 30 and later died in hospital of a gunshot wound. Photo: GoFundMe
Layla Silvernail, 16, was found by the side of the road by law enforcement officers on March 30 and later died in hospital of a gunshot wound. Photo: GoFundMe
READ FULL ARTICLE