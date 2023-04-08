A moose made its way into Providence Health Park in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Providence Alaska via TNS
Animals
World /  United States & Canada

How do you get a moose out of an Alaska medical facility? Very carefully

  • The hungry animal strolled through the building’s front doors and started munching on a potted plant in the lobby, online footage shows
  • Security guards and some members of the public formed a human wall around the moose and safely ushered it back out

Tribune News Service
Updated: 5:14am, 8 Apr, 2023

