A moose made its way into Providence Health Park in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Providence Alaska via TNS
How do you get a moose out of an Alaska medical facility? Very carefully
- The hungry animal strolled through the building’s front doors and started munching on a potted plant in the lobby, online footage shows
- Security guards and some members of the public formed a human wall around the moose and safely ushered it back out
