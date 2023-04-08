A patient prepares to take mifepristone, the first pill given in a medical abortion, at the Women’s Reproductive Clinic of New Mexico in Santa Teresa in January. Photo: Reuters
US judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone
- The order throws into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion in a ruling that waved aside decades of scientific approval
- Mifepristone has been widely used in the US since 2000 and there is essentially no precedent for such a decision
