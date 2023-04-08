A Ukrainian serviceman fires self-propelled howitzers at an undisclosed position near the outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on April 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia likely behind leak of American military documents on Ukraine: US officials
- US officials said the documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces in the Ukraine war
- The Justice Department said it was probing the leak after new posts containing US military secrets about Ukraine, China and the Middle East appeared online
A Ukrainian serviceman fires self-propelled howitzers at an undisclosed position near the outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on April 7. Photo: EPA-EFE