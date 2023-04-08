The guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, en route to the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. Photo: Reuters
The guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, en route to the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US deploys nuclear-powered missile submarine in Middle East amid Iran tension

  • USS Florida – a nuclear-powered vessel capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles – began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday
  • It is being deployed in support of the US Fifth Fleet to ‘ensure regional maritime security and stability’, the US Navy said on Saturday

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:15pm, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, en route to the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. Photo: Reuters
The guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, en route to the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE