The guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, en route to the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. Photo: Reuters
US deploys nuclear-powered missile submarine in Middle East amid Iran tension
- USS Florida – a nuclear-powered vessel capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles – began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday
- It is being deployed in support of the US Fifth Fleet to ‘ensure regional maritime security and stability’, the US Navy said on Saturday
The guided-missile submarine USS Florida transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, en route to the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. Photo: Reuters