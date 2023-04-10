The US Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US officials searching for source of intelligence leak suspect an American is responsible
- Pentagon officials say the breadth of topics addressed in the documents that appeared online on Friday suggest they were leaked by an American rather than an ally
- The investigation is in its early stages, officials said, and those running it have not ruled out the possibility that pro-Russian elements were behind the leak
