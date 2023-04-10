A computer screen shows the label ‘US state-affiliated media’ on the Twitter account of National Public Radio (NPR). Photo: EPA-EFE
After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR – and BBC – ‘government-funded’

  • Twitter has backtracked after an uproar for labelling the US radio network NPR as ‘state- affiliated media’ and also applying the label to Britain’s BBC
  • Musk has for years expressed disdain for the news media and recently installed a response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site’s main press address

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:42am, 10 Apr, 2023

