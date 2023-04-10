A reporter raises a hand to ask a question as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
TikTok, Instagram influencers could soon get their own White House briefing room
- Relying on influencers’ reach could be part of US President Joe Biden’s strategy to reach younger voters ahead of next year’s election
- His administration has previously relied on TikTokers, YouTubers and Twitch streamers for its messaging campaigns
