Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalised following a downtown shooting on Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police said. A Louisville police spokesman told a media briefing that a police officer was among the injured, while the department tweeted separately that the “suspected shooter has been neutralised”. “There is no active danger to the public at this time,” the spokesman said. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the five dead. The incident happened in downtown Louisville near the Slugger Field baseball stadium, the city’s police department said on Twitter. There were multiple casualties, it said, initially warning people to stay away from the area, saying there was “an active aggressor”. The FBI said its agents responded to the scene. “We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area,” police said. Police activity was seen near a downtown bank in the city of 625,000 people. Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside. Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances. “I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw, there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel,” an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox affiliate. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear headed to the city in response to the shooting. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he tweeted. The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium and Waterfront Park. Additional reporting by Associated Press, Agence France-Presse