US President Joe Biden speaks to children at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday. The theme of this year’s event is ‘EGGucation’. Photo: AFP
Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid

  • US president, hosting Monday’s festivities on White House South Lawn, said he plans to participate in ‘at least 3 or 4 more Easter egg rolls, maybe 5’
  • He was alluding to his expected re-election bid but when pressed, said what he has often said; he is ‘planning on running but not prepared to announce it yet’

Associated Press
Updated: 12:26am, 11 Apr, 2023

