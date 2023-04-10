US President Joe Biden speaks to children at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday. The theme of this year’s event is ‘EGGucation’. Photo: AFP
Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
- US president, hosting Monday’s festivities on White House South Lawn, said he plans to participate in ‘at least 3 or 4 more Easter egg rolls, maybe 5’
- He was alluding to his expected re-election bid but when pressed, said what he has often said; he is ‘planning on running but not prepared to announce it yet’
