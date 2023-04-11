The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington in March 2022. Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington in March 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  United States & Canada

Leaked Ukraine war documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security, US military says

  • The defence department is looking closely at ‘how this type of information is distributed and to whom’, after scores of files were made available online
  • Since the leak, US officials have been reaching out to allies and partners ‘at high levels’ to reassure them

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:32am, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington in March 2022. Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington in March 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE