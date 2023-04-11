Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, in January. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Mother charged after 6-year-old US boy shoots teacher Abigail Zwerner

  • Deja Taylor faces felony child neglect and firearms charges over an incident in which an educator was wounded in class by a young student
  • The indictments are the latest example of prosecutors charging parents of children who commit gun crimes or mass shootings

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:46am, 11 Apr, 2023

