Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, in January. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Mother charged after 6-year-old US boy shoots teacher Abigail Zwerner
- Deja Taylor faces felony child neglect and firearms charges over an incident in which an educator was wounded in class by a young student
- The indictments are the latest example of prosecutors charging parents of children who commit gun crimes or mass shootings
Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, in January. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP