A woman looks at a website with the mifepristone abortion pill on her phone. Photo illustration: AFP
US appeals abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug
- Blocking access to mifepristone – which has been approved in the US for over 20 years – endangers women’s health, the government says
- States like California, Massachusetts and Washington have been working to stockpile the pills, which are widely used for medical abortions in the US
