A woman looks at a website with the mifepristone abortion pill on her phone. Photo illustration: AFP
A woman looks at a website with the mifepristone abortion pill on her phone. Photo illustration: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US appeals abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug

  • Blocking access to mifepristone – which has been approved in the US for over 20 years – endangers women’s health, the government says
  • States like California, Massachusetts and Washington have been working to stockpile the pills, which are widely used for medical abortions in the US

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:08am, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman looks at a website with the mifepristone abortion pill on her phone. Photo illustration: AFP
A woman looks at a website with the mifepristone abortion pill on her phone. Photo illustration: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE