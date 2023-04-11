US President Joe Biden receives an updated Covid jab onstage in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington in October 20221. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden receives an updated Covid jab onstage in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington in October 20221. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden ends US Covid-19 emergency status

  • The move concludes over 3 years of lavish funding for coronavirus tests, free vaccines and other pandemic measures
  • Despite the end of the emergency, the Biden administration is working on a next-generation vaccine and other measures to combat any future variant of the virus

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:55am, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden receives an updated Covid jab onstage in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington in October 20221. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden receives an updated Covid jab onstage in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington in October 20221. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE