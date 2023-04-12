Beijing-based activists Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi, have been jailed for 14 and 12 years, respectively, by a court in China. Photo: Handout
US condemns jail lengthy terms for Chinese lawyers Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi
- They were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively, on charges of state subversion after closed-door trials
- Both were leading figures in the New Citizens’ Movement, a civil-rights group that called for constitutional reform and criticised government corruption
Beijing-based activists Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi, have been jailed for 14 and 12 years, respectively, by a court in China. Photo: Handout