Beijing-based activists Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi, have been jailed for 14 and 12 years, respectively, by a court in China. Photo: Handout
US condemns jail lengthy terms for Chinese lawyers Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi

  • They were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively, on charges of state subversion after closed-door trials
  • Both were leading figures in the New Citizens’ Movement, a civil-rights group that called for constitutional reform and criticised government corruption

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:12am, 12 Apr, 2023

