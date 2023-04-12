US congressman Jim Jordan speaks during an interview at the US Capitol Building in Washington in January. Photo: TNS
Manhattan DA sues Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan over Trump case
- District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused the congressman of an ‘unconstitutional attack’ on the ongoing criminal prosecution of the ex-US president
- The lawsuit seeks to block Jordan’s subpoena of a former prosecutor on the Trump case for what Bragg calls a ‘retaliatory political circus’
