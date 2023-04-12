Arnold Schwarzenegger used packaged concrete to fix the pothole in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Photo: Twitter/@Schwarzenegger
Fed up with repair delays, Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes Los Angeles pothole
- The former California governor and a helper used packaged concrete to repair the road in Brentwood
- ‘You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,’ he said
