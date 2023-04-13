The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) in Washington in September 2013. Photo: AFP
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
- The news organisation says the platform is taking actions that undermine its credibility by implying it is not editorially independent
- Twitter had also previously identified NPR as ‘state-affiliated media’, a label used for outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments
