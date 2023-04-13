Ex-US president Donald Trump (right) has filed a lawsuit against his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Photos: AFP
Donald Trump sues his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for over US$500 million

  • Cohen, the ex-president’s one-time fixer, is a key witness in the criminal case Trump is facing over hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels
  • The lawsuit offers a preview of arguments that are sure to be featured in Trump’s defence

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:33am, 13 Apr, 2023

