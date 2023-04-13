Memorial outside of the Old National Bank. Photo: Getty Images
Louisville shooter’s mother frantically called police warning of attack
- The mother of the 25-year-old bank employee who killed five people in a shooting rampage in Louisville on Monday frantically called police to report her son’s intentions
- There have been 146 mass shootings in the US so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive
