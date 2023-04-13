US appeal court preserves limited access to abortion pill. Photo: Reuters
US appeal court preserves access to abortion drug, but under tighter rules
- US appeal court ruled mifepristone will remain available for now, but with significant restrictions including a requirement for in-person doctor visits to obtain the drug
- However, the appeal court declined to block portions of an order, that effectively reinstate restrictions on the pill’s distribution that had been lifted since 2016
