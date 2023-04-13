Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump arrives in Manhattan for New York attorney general’s deposition
- New York’s attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit in New York state court against Trump and his 3 adult children for fraud
- Deposition is unrelated to felony criminal charges filed against Trump by the Manhattan district lawyer, which led last week to his historic arraignment
