The online social platform Discord is allegedly where hundreds of pages of sensitive documents have been posted. Photo: Reuters
The online social platform Discord is allegedly where hundreds of pages of sensitive documents have been posted. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Big US intelligence leak was by gun enthusiast in 20s – Washington Post

  • The person shared classified information to a group on the messaging platform Discord, whose members have a ‘mutual love of guns, military gear and God’
  • The individual, who has not been named, went by the slang nickname OG – Original Gangster – and was looked up to by other members

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:35pm, 13 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The online social platform Discord is allegedly where hundreds of pages of sensitive documents have been posted. Photo: Reuters
The online social platform Discord is allegedly where hundreds of pages of sensitive documents have been posted. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE