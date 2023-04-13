The online social platform Discord is allegedly where hundreds of pages of sensitive documents have been posted. Photo: Reuters
Big US intelligence leak was by gun enthusiast in 20s – Washington Post
- The person shared classified information to a group on the messaging platform Discord, whose members have a ‘mutual love of guns, military gear and God’
- The individual, who has not been named, went by the slang nickname OG – Original Gangster – and was looked up to by other members
