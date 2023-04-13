Juror’s are being selected for Dominion v Fox trial, which is considered a test of whether he news outlet’s coverage crossed the line between ethical journalism and the pursuit of ratings. Photo: Reuters
Jury selection begins in Dominion’s US$1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News
- Prospective jurors are being questioned behind closed doors in one of the most closely watched US defamation cases in years
- Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of airing false claims by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers
