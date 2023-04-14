Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen urged state lawmakers to pass the TikTok bill because he was not sure Congress would act quickly on a federal ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
Montana close to becoming first US state to completely ban TikTok
- The proposal would prohibit downloads of the app, and is more sweeping than existing measures to ban the app from government devices
- TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand over user data to Beijing
