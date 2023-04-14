Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen urged state lawmakers to pass the TikTok bill because he was not sure Congress would act quickly on a federal ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen urged state lawmakers to pass the TikTok bill because he was not sure Congress would act quickly on a federal ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Montana close to becoming first US state to completely ban TikTok

  • The proposal would prohibit downloads of the app, and is more sweeping than existing measures to ban the app from government devices
  • TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand over user data to Beijing

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:34am, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen urged state lawmakers to pass the TikTok bill because he was not sure Congress would act quickly on a federal ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen urged state lawmakers to pass the TikTok bill because he was not sure Congress would act quickly on a federal ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE