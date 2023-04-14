Smoke rises at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Texas on Tuesday after an explosion and a fire killed around 18,000 cows. Photo: Castro County Emergency Management/Local News X/TMX via Reuters
1 person injured, 18,000 cattle killed in explosion at Texas farm
- The incident – the deadliest barn fire involving cows recorded in the US – is under investigation and was likely to have been caused by overheated equipment
- A 2013 blaze in Indiana in which 1 million chickens died holds the record for the largest number of livestock killed
