Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower following a deposition at the office of the New York Attorney General on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Donald Trump testifies under oath in New York fraud lawsuit

  • The ex-US president did answer questions this time, unlike during a previous six-hour round of questioning for the lawsuit in August
  • The proceedings, which took place behind closed doors, come a week after Trump’s historic arraignment on criminal charges in a separate case

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:47am, 14 Apr, 2023

