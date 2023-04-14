Jack Teixeira appeared in court on Friday, the day after FBI agents arrested him in connection with the leaking of classified US documents. Photo: Reuters
Man suspected of leaking US intelligence documents appears in court
- Jack Teixeira, 21, who was arrested by the FBI in Massachusetts on Thursday, made his initial appearance before a judge
- He is suspected of leaking documents in what is believed to be the most serious security breach since WikiLeaks in 2010
