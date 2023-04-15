Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug kingpin El Chapo, is seen being arrested in footage released in October 2019. Photo: Mexican Government’s Production Centre for Informative and Special Programmes via AFP
United States
US charges El Chapo sons and Chinese businessmen with fentanyl trafficking

  • Prosecutors are going after leaders of the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel, as well as companies allegedly that provided precursor chemicals to the group
  • US Attorney General Merrick Garland called on China to ‘do more’ to stem the ‘unchecked flow’ of such chemicals

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:11am, 15 Apr, 2023

